Juniper (JNPR) Beyond Labs to Expedite Research in IT Networking

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR recently introduced Beyond Labs initiatives to accelerate research in advanced network technology development and meet the future demand for IT industries. Juniper aims to collaborate with various leading organizations and academic institutions such as Intel INTC, Eurofiber, Purdue University and other partners to implement the initiative.



A strong emphasis has been placed on a wide range of capabilities, including quantum computing, AI automation, IT, data centers, security, WAN and 5G/6G. The worldwide network of innovation centers based in Sunnyvale, Bengaluru, India and Westford, Massachusetts will serve as hubs for research, development and collaboration, enabling the company to stay at the forefront of network technology.



In partnership with Intel, Juniper Beyond Labs will facilitate the expansion of 5G transformation capabilities through the integration of Intel FlexRAN Reference Architecture, private 5G networks, Juniper RAN Intelligent Controller and the Juniper Cloud-Native Router on Intel Xeon processors. The collaboration fosters the advancement of the RAN ecosystem and improves the business outlook for mobile operators. The company is working with Eurofiber and developed a Quantum testing facility in the Netherlands.



The global economy is becoming more dependent on networking technologies and this trend is likely to become more prevalent. The widespread use of cloud services, AI and machine learning has increased infrastructure and security challenges and raised environmental sustainability concerns. Juniper Beyond Labs initiative is focused on driving innovation and developing sustainable leading edge networking solutions to address these issues.



Juniper is leveraging the 400-gig cycle to capture hyperscale switching opportunities inside the data center. The company is set to capitalize on the increasing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence. It is offering a wide array of products such as the T4000 core router, QFX data center platform, ACX and PTX packet/optical solution, among others. With the growing usage of smartphones and tablets, mobile data traffic has gone up. This has resulted in higher demand for advanced networking architecture, leading service providers to spend more on routers and switches.



It is witnessing strong momentum across its core industry verticals and is confident about its long-term prospects. Investments in customer solutions and sales organizations have enabled the company to capitalize on the solid demand across end markets. Juniper is expected to benefit from the higher spending pattern among carriers to upgrade their networks and support the incremental growth in data traffic.



The stock has dropped 2.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 16.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Juniper carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 170.89%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 579.03%.



It is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enables wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular and wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered an earnings surprise of 4.86%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 6.06%.



It is a global provider of content delivery network (CDN) and cloud infrastructure services. The company’s solutions accelerate and improve the delivery of content over the Internet, enabling faster response to requests for web pages, streaming of video and audio, business applications, etc. Its offerings are intended to reduce the impact of traffic congestion, bandwidth constraints and capacity limitations on customers.

