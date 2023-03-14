Juniper (JNPR) Augments Meesho's Network Capabilities in India

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR recently inked an agreement with Meesho for an undisclosed amount to augment the latter’s network capabilities across its partner call centers in various locations in India. The improvement in network connectivity is expected to enhance user experience with AI-based insights and automated troubleshooting for improved uptime.



With more than 100 million customers, Meesho is one of the fastest-growing e-commerce platforms in India. It aims to leverage Juniper’s AI-driven SD-WAN solution and the Mist Cloud to maintain timely responses to all incoming queries from sellers and end-users to ensure high service levels and customer satisfaction.



The SD-WAN solution offers greater agility and scalability to support Meesho’s Voice over IP applications, especially during periods with high call volume. Juniper’s industry-leading SD-WAN solution powered by Session Smart Routing enables seamless connectivity through a tunnel-free architecture that optimizes and secures network performance. It allows calls to get seamlessly routed to the next available connection without any disruption, balancing traffic and broadband connectivity to allow IP voice calls priority over other call center applications.



The simplified network traffic management from Juniper eradicates the complexity associated with multiple networks and delivers optimal bandwidth utilization. With the latest routing platforms, the company aims to significantly improve the network for more agile service delivery and better security features for enhanced visibility and customer data protection. This is expected to provide a shorter time-to-market for new services while ensuring regulatory compliance and data security.



Segment routing simplifies operations and reduces resource requirements in the network by removing network state information from intermediate routers and placing path information into packet headers at the ingress node. This improves operational flexibility and agility for cost-effective user experiences as fewer network elements are involved, avoiding slow response to sudden network changes.



Juniper is set to capitalize on the growing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence. The company is offering new suites of products, such as the T4000 core router, QFX data center platform, ACX and PTX packet/optical solution, among others. With the growing use of smartphones and tablets, mobile data traffic has gone up. This has resulted in higher demand for advanced networking architecture, leading service providers to spend more on routers and switches. Juniper is expected to benefit from the higher spending pattern among carriers to upgrade their networks to support incremental growth in data traffic.



Despite short-term challenges, particularly within the cloud and service provider verticals, Juniper expects healthy progress in most areas of its business, which augurs well for its long-term growth. The company has made significant changes to its go-to-market structure to better align its sales strategies with each of its core customer verticals. Moreover, several new products are in the pipeline, which are expected to further strengthen its competitive position across service provider, cloud and enterprise markets.



The stock has lost 10.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 15.7%.





Juniper currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



