Juniper (JNPR) AI Solution to Enhance Home Automaton Experience

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR announced that Savant Systems, a leader in smart home and energy solutions, will leverage its AI-driven enterprise solutions to enhance the home automation experience. Juniper will offer a wide range of AI networking capabilities, encompassing proactive AI-powered troubleshooting and customizable wireless service levels among others.



There is a rising demand for smart home automation solutions, propelled by a combination of factors that align with the changing lifestyle trends such as an increasing desire for comfort, convenience, energy savings, security and more. Users can tailor automation routines to their specific needs and preferences. Such flexibility enables homeowners to create living spaces that suit their unique lifestyles. Additionally, the shift toward remote work has highlighted the importance of well-equipped home environments, further boosting interest in smart home technology.



Amid this backdrop, Savant is seeking to deploy a wireless infrastructure that will be easy to configure and reliable to operate. Savant smart home offerings comprise automated control for various components like security, lighting, temperature and power. But to maintain the optimum functionality of the system, remote management, comprehensive visibility and detailed insight about all smart home components are essential.



To address these critical requirements and elevate the overall customer experience, Savant has opted for Juniper's wireless access solution. Juniper WIFI Assurance is a cloud service powered by Mist AI. It effectively replaces manual troubleshooting tasks with automated wireless operations to augment the predictability and reliability of WIFI networks. It also enriches dealers with unique visibility into the user experience. Additionally, the automated anomaly detection features immensely reduce resolution times for any WIFI-related issues.



Notably, Juniper's open API-centric architecture empowers Savant’s developers to craft a customized AI-driven dashboard. This dashboard significantly improves visibility into each individual network, enabling dealers to accurately monitor and manage these networks. One of the great advantages of this AI dashboard is that it eliminates the need for a complex user interface evolution process. This streamlines the process of activating a customer’s network and maximizes revenue potential.



Juniper is leveraging the 400-gig cycle to capture hyperscale switching opportunities inside the data center. The company is set to capitalize on the increasing demand for data center virtualization, cloud computing and mobile traffic packet/optical convergence. It is witnessing encouraging trends across various areas of its business, including solid momentum in Mist Systems and strength in the services organization. Juniper introduced new features within the AI-driven enterprise portfolio that enable customers to simplify the rollout of wireless networks while bringing greater insight to network operators.



With the growing usage of smartphones and tablets, mobile data traffic has gone up. This has resulted in higher demand for advanced networking architecture, leading service providers to spend more on routers and switches. Investments in customer solutions and sales organizations have enabled the company to capitalize on the solid demand across end markets. Juniper is expected to benefit from the higher spending pattern among carriers to upgrade their networks and support the incremental growth in data traffic.



The stock has gained 3.5% in the past year against the industry's fall of 13%.



Juniper currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 5.62%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 5.58%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



It provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets.



Workday Inc. WDAY, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 15.38%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 14.40%.



Workday is a provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system, which makes it easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, delivered an earnings surprise of 9.79%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. In the last reported quarter, it pulled off an earnings surprise of 29.19%.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit or GPU. Over the years, the company’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to artificial intelligence-based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.

