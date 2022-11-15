Juniper Investment Lifts Bioventus Stake Above 5%, Has Talked with Company, Other Shareholders

Fintel reports that Juniper Investment Company, LLC has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,593,463 Bioventus Inc. Class A (BVS) shares. This represents 7.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated July 21, 2022, they reported 3,260,027 shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 40.90% and an increase in total ownership of 2.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

The company said it has had talks with the company and other shareholders and is mulling its next move.

"Certain Juniper employees have had communications with Bioventus' board to discuss corporate governance. To date, Juniper found the discussions with management and the board to be constructive. Juniper may seek to have additional communications regarding corporate governance and other matters related to the Issuer in the future," Juniper wrote in its latest 13D activist filing with the SEC.

Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations For Active Healing from Bioventus include osteoarthritis and surgical and nonsurgical bone healing offerings.

What are other large shareholders doing?

Essex Woodlands Management, Inc. holds 12,096,702 shares representing 19.58% ownership. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates LP holds 2,096,185 shares representing 3.39% ownership. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,958,785 shares, representing an increase of 6.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BVS by 20.65% over the last quarter.

SV Health Investors, LLC holds 1,488,596 shares representing 2.41% ownership. No change in the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management, LLC holds 1,398,922 shares representing 2.26% ownership. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,348,460 shares, representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BVS by 7.39% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bioventus Inc. Class A. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.75%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Bioventus Inc. Class A is 0.3730%, a decrease of 11.6866%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 37,879,316 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bearish.

