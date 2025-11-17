Juniper Hotels (BSE:544129) Price Target Decreased by 11.22% to 369.98

The average one-year price target for Juniper Hotels (BSE:544129) has been revised to ₹ 369.98 / share. This is a decrease of 11.22% from the prior estimate of ₹ 416.76 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 340.60 to a high of ₹ 422.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.29% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 288.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Juniper Hotels. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 544129 is 0.06%, an increase of 49.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.71% to 907K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSEAX - Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund holds 503K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEAAX - Fidelity Advisor Emerging Asia Fund holds 206K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 220K shares , representing a decrease of 6.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 544129 by 20.51% over the last quarter.

SMIN - iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF holds 138K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing an increase of 27.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 544129 by 3.85% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 35K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 24K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

