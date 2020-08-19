Juniper Empowers Brisbane NPO With Superior Connectivity

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR recently announced that it has teamed up with the Archdiocese of Brisbane and Centacare for the deployment of its Mist Cloud Services and Access Points (APs) for a streamlined network infrastructure. The latest collaboration is primarily aimed at revamping the overall Wi-Fi experience across the non-profit organization’s chain of mass centers, offices and educational institutions. This will eventually help the Archdiocese of Brisbane and Centacare to not only minimize wireless network deployment costs but also create enhanced user experience with best-in-class connectivity.



Powered by a microservices cloud architecture, Juniper’s Mist Cloud Services transforms the networking experience with a reliable and predictable Wi-Fi system. Notably, the wireless cloud solution is touted as the industry’s first and only platform that offers flawless connectivity for IoT devices and end users while simplifying operations for IT teams. It is equipped with an out-and-out API-based programmability feature that addresses the accretive networking requirements with utmost flexibility. Some of the products from the Cloud Services lineup are Wired Assurance, WAN Assurance, Marvis Virtual Network Assistant and Wi-Fi Assurance, all of which are driven by Mist AI.



Meanwhile, Juniper’s APs simplify network operations and automate support experience using an integrated AI engine on the back of avant-garde data science tools. As a leading provider of wireless APs, the company provides exceptional device, IoT and user experiences with best-in-class AI-driven insights. The enterprise-grade APs analyze metadata on a real-time basis and provide operational efficiency with greater cost savings. Impressively, these devices work jointly with the Juniper Mist Wi-Fi Assurance cloud service to enable root cause identification and rapid problem detection on the back of a self-driving network.



The Mist-supported platforms will help the Archdiocese of Brisbane and Centacare modernize maintenance and troubleshooting and maximize network uptime with limited IT resources. Also, the indoor location services allow the staff to enhance guest engagement with proximity alerts. Markedly, the Mist platform is considered as an ideal choice to deploy reliable communication services and accelerate social service capabilities across Brisbane while broadening the avenues for IoT technology adoption.



Notably, Juniper had acquired Mist Systems in 2019 to complement its software-defined enterprise portfolio. With a combination of automated workflows and cloud-based management, the company intends to develop Mist Systems’ AI-driven wireless enterprise solutions. It aims to sustain the unit’s growth momentum in the near term. Going forward, the company anticipates its business to grow on the back of product portfolio strength led by coveted solution offerings for enterprise customers. The company has made significant changes to its go-to-market structure to better align sales strategies with each of its core customer verticals. It is also planning to introduce several products over the next few quarters, which are expected to strengthen its competitive position across service providers, cloud and enterprise markets.



