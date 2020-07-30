Juniper Augments AI-Driven Enterprise With New Services

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR announced its fourth expansion of the AI-driven enterprise to the WAN for optimization of user experiences. With this announcement, the Sunnyvale, CA-based network products and services provider brings AI to the LAN, WLAN and WAN.



Powered by Mist AI, the new Juniper Mist WAN Assurance service will likely provide superior automation and insight in branch locations. Marvis, Juniper’s Virtual Network Assistant, will be enhanced with a new conversational interface. Mist delivered the first AI-driven network nearly five years ago to meet the demand for self-driving networks that optimize user experiences and reduce IT costs.



The enhancements include Juniper Mist WAN Assurance and Marvis conversational interface. These two services will augment the AI-driven enterprise to facilitate IT administrators to promptly address network, application and user issues. Juniper continues to address customer and partner needs through Mist AI. The solution provides automation, insight and actions from client-to-cloud for greater visibility and control.



Recently, Juniper released second-quarter 2020 results. The company experienced strong demand with orders growing mid-single-digits year over year. Revenues and non-GAAP earnings per share exceeded the mid-point of the company’s guidance range. However, it is facing COVID-19 related supply chain challenges.



Juniper is witnessing solid momentum in Mist Systems with strength in its services organization. It has made significant changes to its go-to-market structure to better align sales strategies to each of its core customer verticals. Juniper intends to launch several products over the next few quarters, which are expected to reinforce its competitive position across service provider, cloud and enterprise markets.



Juniper’s shares have returned 8.9% in the past six months compared with 8% growth of the industry. The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8% compared with 14.9% of the industry.







Juniper currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



