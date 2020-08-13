Juniper Aids Enterprises With Extended Wi-Fi 6 AP Portfolio

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR recently augmented its lineup of wireless access points (APs) with the launch of four new Mist AI-backed Wi-Fi 6 enabled APs. These innovative devices have been specifically designed to cater to the accretive networking requirements of different vertical markets with best-in-class connectivity. The latest move is primarily aimed at leveraging Mist’s AI-driven platform to enable remote workers capitalize on cloud-managed network equipment, thereby enhancing workforce productivity amid COVID-19 crisis.



As a leading provider of wireless APs, Juniper provides exceptional device, IoT and user experiences with best-in-class AI-driven insights. Impressively, Juniper’s Mist Systems is better known for leveraging its AI-driven network to deliver unparalleled reliability, agility and performance across its enterprise solutions portfolio. With new-age data science tools, the wireless APs simplify network operations and automate support experience using an integrated AI engine with utmost agility. Markedly, the company introduced AP63, AP33, AP32 and AP12 as part of the latest launch.



Equipped with Juniper Mist Cloud Architecture, the Wi-Fi 6 AP63 access point boosts Wi-Fi performance and provides network insights on a real-time basis. It is a weather resistant access point that can be deployed in harsh outdoor environments to ensure enterprise business continuity. The device is ideal for enterprise campus, retail curbside and public venues. AP33 is an indoor access point that is furnished with a patented Bluetooth LE antenna array to automate network operation. With an exceptional user experience, the device provides operational efficiency with maximum cost savings. It is ideal for use in warehouses, schools and home office environments.



The AP32 access point is also an indoor high-performance access point that provides asset location service and network insights on a real-time basis. Like AP33, it automates network operation and provides seamless network connectivity with data rates of up to 3 Gbps on 2.4GHz and 5GHz radios. It can be used in K12 schools and smaller enterprise offices. Meanwhile, AP12 is an indoor Wall Plate Access Point that supports multiple IT and IoT devices with flexible deployment options. It delivers data rates of up to 1.8 Gbps at a lower cost and is ideal for remote workers and hotel room environments. These devices work jointly with the Juniper Mist Wi-Fi Assurance cloud service to enable root cause identification and rapid problem detection on the back of a self-driving network.



Juniper had acquired Mist Systems in 2019 to complement its software-defined enterprise portfolio. With a combination of automated workflows and cloud-based management, Juniper intends to develop Mist Systems’ AI-driven wireless enterprise solutions. It also aims to sustain the unit’s growth momentum in the near term. Going forward, the company anticipates its business to grow on the back of product portfolio strength led by coveted solution offerings for enterprise customers. The company has made significant changes to its go-to-market structure to better align sales strategies with each of its core customer verticals. It is also planning to introduce new silicon photonics capability that is likely to enhance its competitive position and drive cloud transition, while accelerating enterprise growth.



Shares of Juniper have returned 10.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 32.3% in the past three months. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8%.





