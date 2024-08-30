Juniper Advances its AI Native Networking Portfolio: Stock to Gain?

Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR recently announced that it is collaborating with Quantum Bridge Technologies, an industry leader in Distributed Symmetric Key Exchange for post-quantum cryptography networks, to accelerate the development of the industry's first quantum-safe communication solution. As quantum computing technology continues to advance, traditional symmetric cryptography will become vulnerable to quantum computer-aided attack. The immense processing power of quantum computers can solve complex mathematical problems that legacy methods rely on.



Recognizing this upcoming challenge, various government agencies in North America and Europe have issued guidance to streamline quantum security. The market for quantum key distribution, which is a method of establishing secure quantum-safe communication, is expected to grow significantly in the next few years.



In response to the evolving trends, Juniper has formed a strategic partnership with Quantum Bridge Technologies. The company aims to combine the JNPR quantum-safe VPN with DSKE technology and Crypto Agility solutions to develop a sustainable security framework that seamlessly integrates with existing infrastructure. The collaboration will strengthen Juniper’s AI-Native Networking portfolio and augment the protection of clients’ high-value data against quantum computing threats.

Will the Quantum Bridge Collaboration Benefit JNPR Stock?

The development of industry first quantum-safe networking solutions in collaboration with Quantum Bridge can give Juniper a significant competitive advantage in the industry. However, the impending acquisition by Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE will likely be the dominant factor determining Juniper’s stock price movement. HPE recently received unconditional approval for its $14 billion buyout of Juniper from the European Commission.

JNPR’s Stock Performance

Shares of Juniper have gained 33.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 44.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Juniper currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%. It is engaged in providing cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. The company offers 10/25/40/50/100 Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers optimized for next-generation data center networks.



Workday Inc. WDAY carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 7.36%.



WDAY is a leading provider of enterprise-level software solutions for financial management and human resource domains. The company’s cloud-based platform combines finance and HR in a single system that makes the process easier for organizations to provide analytical insights and decision support.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Workday, Inc. (WDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.