Junior doctors in England to stage three-day strike from March 13

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Junior doctors in England will take strike action for three days from March 13 in a dispute over pay, the British Medical Association (BMA) said on Friday, adding to a series of walkouts by other staff in a strained health system.

Junior doctors agreed in 2019 to an annual 2% pay rise as part of a four-year deal but say that is now inadequate in light of much higher inflation.

"We are demoralised, angry and no longer willing to work for wages that have seen a real terms decline of over 26% in the past 15 years," the BMA said in a statement.

"This, together with the stress and exhaustion of working in an NHS in crisis, has brought us to this moment, brought us to a 72-hour walk out."

The strikes will heap more pressure on Britain's state-funded National Health Service which is already stretched by staff shortages and record backlogs, and is now experiencing waves of disruptive strike action by health workers.

While nurses have paused strikes scheduled for March as their union holds talks with the government, ambulance and other health workers are planning further strike action.

"We obviously hugely value the work of junior doctors around the country, and it's disappointing that they have taken the decision to engage in this strike action," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's deputy spokesperson said.

"The Health Secretary met recently with the BMA to discuss what is fair and affordable, and we would encourage the unions to continue with dialogue rather than strike action," the spokesperson told reporters.

