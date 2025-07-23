Juniata Valley Financial Corp. Reports Increase In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (JUVF) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.91 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $1.75 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.4% to $9.53 million from $9.31 million last year.

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.91 Mln. vs. $1.75 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue: $9.53 Mln vs. $9.31 Mln last year.

