Juniata Valley Financial Corp. Q3 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (JUVF) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.05 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $1.63 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.1% to $6.55 million from $5.79 million last year.

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

