Juniata Valley Financial Corp. Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (JUVF) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.52 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $1.91 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.0% to $8.80 million from $7.65 million last year.

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.52 Mln. vs. $1.91 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.50 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $8.80 Mln vs. $7.65 Mln last year.

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