Jungle21 SA Announces Virtual Shareholders’ Meeting

Jungle21 SA has announced an online Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for December 17, 2024, with a backup date of December 18 if needed. The agenda includes appointing Iberclear as the entity for managing the company’s share records and authorizing formal procedures for meeting resolutions. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and can attend or vote online, ensuring accessibility and convenience.

