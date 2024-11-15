News & Insights

Jungle21 SA Announces Virtual Shareholders’ Meeting

November 15, 2024 — 08:33 am EST

Jungle21 SA (FR:MLJ21) has released an update.

Jungle21 SA has announced an online Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled for December 17, 2024, with a backup date of December 18 if needed. The agenda includes appointing Iberclear as the entity for managing the company’s share records and authorizing formal procedures for meeting resolutions. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and can attend or vote online, ensuring accessibility and convenience.

