Jungheinrich (FWB:JUN3) Price Target Increased by 9.03% to 37.38

The average one-year price target for Jungheinrich (FWB:JUN3) has been revised to 37.38 / share. This is an increase of 9.03% from the prior estimate of 34.28 dated December 1, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 50.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.78% from the latest reported closing price of 33.14 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 17K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TBCUX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund Ii - Currency Unhedged holds 29K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPRNX - Sprucegrove International Equity Master Fund holds 63K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ABNIX - Aberdeen International Small Cap Fund Institutional Class holds 81K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FARYX - Fulcrum Diversified Absolute Return Fund Super Institutional Class holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 53.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JUN3 by 89.92% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jungheinrich. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 8.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JUN3 is 0.23%, an increase of 39.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.57% to 4,517K shares.

