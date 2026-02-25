Jungfraubahn Holding (SWX:JFN) Price Target Increased by 20.75% to 326.40

The average one-year price target for Jungfraubahn Holding (SWX:JFN) has been revised to CHF 326,40 / share. This is an increase of 20.75% from the prior estimate of CHF 270,30 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CHF 323,20 to a high of CHF 336,00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.12% from the latest reported closing price of CHF 310,50 / share.

Jungfraubahn Holding Maintains 2.48% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.48%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 1.01. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.46% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jungfraubahn Holding. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 16.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JFN is 0.03%, an increase of 28.28%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.93% to 104K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 32K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing an increase of 5.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JFN by 4.08% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 20K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISV - Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF holds 12K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 14.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JFN by 4.64% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 11K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JFN by 5.82% over the last quarter.

