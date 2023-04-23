Jungfraubahn Holding (SIX:JFN) Price Target Increased by 7.01% to 171.36

The average one-year price target for Jungfraubahn Holding (SIX:JFN) has been revised to 171.36 / share. This is an increase of 7.01% from the prior estimate of 160.14 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 169.68 to a high of 176.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.01% from the latest reported closing price of 149.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jungfraubahn Holding. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JFN is 0.02%, an increase of 7.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.04% to 66K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 23K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JFN by 9.46% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 18K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 11K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 4K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

