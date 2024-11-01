News & Insights

Stocks

Junee Limited Appoints Kelly Lam as Executive Director

November 01, 2024 — 04:32 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Junee Limited (JUNE) has released an update.

Junee Limited has appointed Kelly Ka Lee Lam as its new Executive Director, effective November 1, 2024. Lam brings over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, having held significant roles at various companies, including GBA Holdings Limited and AIA International Limited. Her diverse expertise is expected to contribute to Junee’s growth and strategic direction.

For further insights into JUNE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JUNE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.