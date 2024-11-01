Junee Limited Appoints Kelly Lam as Executive Director

Junee Limited (JUNE) has released an update.

Junee Limited has appointed Kelly Ka Lee Lam as its new Executive Director, effective November 1, 2024. Lam brings over 15 years of experience in the financial services industry, having held significant roles at various companies, including GBA Holdings Limited and AIA International Limited. Her diverse expertise is expected to contribute to Junee’s growth and strategic direction.

