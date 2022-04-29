June U.S. Dollar Index Weakens as Bulls Take Profits

FXEmpire.com -

The U.S. Dollar is trading lower but hovering near a 20-year high against a basket of major currencies late Friday. Despite the small loss, the dollar index is in a position to post its best month in seven years as concerns about the global economy and a hawkish Federal Reserve bolstered demand for the greenback.

Today’s weakness is likely being fueled by profit-taking and position-squaring ahead of the end-of-the-month and next week’s major decisions by the Federal Reserve.

At 20:02 GMT, June U.S. Dollar Index futures are trading 103.120, down 0.539 or -0.52%. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF (UUP) settled at $27.57, down $0.11 or -0.41%).

The dollar hit a 20-year high against the Yen on Thursday, as the Japanese currency was hurt by dovish Bank of Japan policy. It also hit a five-year high against the Euro, which has dropped sharply since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with investors concerned about Europe’s energy security, inflation and growth.

Daily Swing Chart Technical Analysis

The main trend is up according to the daily swing chart. A trade through 103.950 will signal a resumption of the uptrend. A move through 99.810 will change the main trend to down.

The minor trend is up. A new minor top has formed at 103.950.

The new minor range is 99.810 to 103.950. Its 50% level at 101.880 is a potential downside target.

Short-Term Outlook

Although the index formed a minor top, both the minor and main trends remain in place and aren’t really being threatened. However, there is room to the downside for a normal 50% correction of the last rally.

The price action suggests that buyers may be unwilling to chase the market higher at current levels. However, with the main trend up, a pullback into the pivot at 101.880 will look attractive to new buyers.

A failure to hold a test of 101.880 will set off a few alerts since it will indicate the selling pressure is getting stronger.

