June Index Scorecard: Copper Earns Top Spot as Markets Trend Upward

Overall, June saw generally positive performance across most markets and indexes, continuing the upward trend started in April and maintained throughout May.



The Nasdaq Commodity HG Copper ER (NQCIHGER) Index earned the top spot for the month with a gain of 12.0%. Also showing strong performance was the Nasdaq Internet (QNET) Index, which ended the month up 9.1%, making it the best non-commodity performer, as well as the second-best performer overall.



The Nasdaq Commodity Natural Gas ER (NQCINGER) Index made another appearance as the month's worst performer with a loss of 10.2%, the only index to see a decline of more than 1.0%.

View full report.

Nasdaq has more than 40,000 indexes that track all asset classes from nearly all geographies. Our Nasdaq Global Index Watch (GIW) feed provides index weights and components, along with Corporate Actions and historical data, via an easy-to-use web interface. Click here to learn more.

To learn more about the Nasdaq-100 Index, visit www.nasdaq.com/Nasdaq-100.

