June 2022 Hotel Promotions

If you want to earn more hotel points on your next stay, it might be as easy as registering for a promotion. Hotel loyalty programs frequently offer limited-time offers to earn bonus points on qualifying stays which can potentially double—or more—the number of points you earn from your reservation.

Though specific promotions come and go, most hotel brands offer several different earning opportunities throughout the year. The terms of each promo vary, but one thing usually stays the same—you’ll need to register in advance in order to receive your bonus points. It’s worth the few seconds it takes to enter your membership number while you’re thinking about it. That way, you’ll still get the bonus points even if the promotion later slips your mind or if registration closes prior to your stay.

Another commonality with all promotions is qualifying stays almost always need to be booked directly through the brand. Rooms booked through online travel agencies are typically excluded from bonus promotions (and earning points in general). Be sure to book directly from the hotel’s website, app, call center or even at the front desk to ensure you qualify.

Here’s a look at the current best hotel promotions across several brands.

Best Western Rewards

Earn 2,000 Bonus Points for Every Pay With Points Stay

Best Western’s current promotion is unique since it is offering bonus points when you redeem points for a free night stay, effectively giving you a rebate on every reward stay. Through September 4, 2022, members who complete a Pay With Points stay costing 5,000 points or more will receive 2,000 bonus points back in their account. All properties in the United States, Canada and the Caribbean qualify for this promotion.

Registration is required prior to your qualifying stay and there are no limits to the number of points you can earn with this promotion.

Choice does not have any global promotions currently open for registration.

Check out our Choice Privileges Rewards guide for all the ways you can earn points.

Earn Up to Triple Hilton Honors Points on Every Stay

Earn double points on every stay from May 2 to September 5, 2022. For stays of three nights or longer, you’ll earn triple points. There is no limit to the number of points you can earn through this promotion. Registration is required prior to your stay in order to be eligible.

Promotional bonus points are only rewarded on base points, before factoring in earnings from elite status.

For other methods to earn points, check out our Hilton Honors guide.

Earn Up to Quadruple IHG One Rewards on Every Stay

Bonus points will be earned based on the number of total qualifying nights stayed between registration and August 31, 2022:

Earn 2 points starting with your second night through night five

Earn 3 points on nights six to 14

Earn 4 points on nights 15-plus

Nights do not need to be in a single stay and there are no bonus points awarded on your first night. Registration is required in advance.

Learn how to get even more IHG One Rewards with our Ultimate Guide.

There are currently no global hotel promotions with Marriott Bonvoy. The last promotion ended May 4, 2022.

For other ways to earn points, check out our Marriott Bonvoy guide.

Radisson Rewards Americas

Earn 5,000 Bonus Points on Every Stay in the Americas

Members can earn an additional 5,000 points on every stay through June 30, 2022. Registration is required and there is no minimum length of stay. However, you can earn a maximum of 100,000 points (equivalent to 20 eligible stays) through this promotion.

World of Hyatt

Earn 5,000 Bonus Points at Participating Resorts

World of Hyatt is offering an additional 5,000 bonus points on stays of three nights or longer at participating Inclusive Collection resorts in the Americas. This includes locations with select Breathless, Dreams, Secrets, Sunscape and Zoëtry all-inclusive resort properties.

Registration is required prior to your stay or August 15, whichever comes first, and your stay must be completed by September 15, 2022. A maximum of 25,000 bonus points (or five stays) can be earned through this promotion.

Earn 7,500 Bonus Points After Two Stays

For reservations through September 6, 2022, Wyndham is offering bonus points after your second stay. The promotion is advertised as earning a “free night” but is actually delivered as 7,500 bonus points. As suggested, that’s enough for a free night at select properties but with the flexibility to instead save up for a stay at a more expensive hotel in the future.

Registration is required prior to your stay with a cut-off on September 2, though valid stays can extend through September 6. Additionally, this promotion caps after four stays (a total of 15,000 bonus points).

For other methods to earn points, check out our Wyndham Rewards guide. You can also check for targeted promotions by signing into your account here.

Bottom Line

Promotions can be a fast way to increase your earnings rates and meet redemption goals faster. Nearly all promotions require registration in advance and it never hurts to register for any promotions in your preferred programs even if you don’t have immediate reservations in case your travel plans change.

