June 2020 Review and Outlook

Executive Summary:

Daily COVID-19 cases reversed higher in mid-June and ultimately reached record highs by month’s end, creating uncertainty over the path to reopening and spurring concerns of a slower economic recovery.

In the year 2020, the S&P 500 declined 20% in Q1 before rebounding 20% in Q2. The NDX and Nasdaq Composite are the lone U.S. majors registering fresh all-time highs.

The VIX Index saw its largest spike since March after bouncing off key technical support (200-day sma).

The Fed entered into the individual corporate bond market, and separately capped US Banks dividend payouts while also suspending the reinstatement of their share buyback programs through at least Q3’20.

Gold approached the $1,800 level, its highest price in eight years.

Following the fastest decline from record highs in Q1, equities roared back with a vengeance in Q2. The S&P 500 posted its best quarterly performance (+20%) since December 1998, while the Nasdaq 100 registered its best quarter (+30%) since December 2001. For June all major U.S. equity benchmarks were higher across the board amidst a backdrop of continuing fiscal and monetary support, along with mounting signs an economic bottom is in place. While breadth continues to improve, the gains were accompanied with a bout of volatility in the middle of the month. Only five of the eleven GICS sectors finished in the green. The VIX saw its biggest rise since the March madness, while the belly of the curve (2YR and 5YR) was lower for the 6th consecutive month.

The rising volatility coincided with a resurgence in the number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases, creating uncertainty over the path of reopening. Over the last six days in June, the number of new daily cases rose to record highs versus any previous day since the start of the pandemic. However, the risk of another major economic lockdown appears low as the White House has made it clear they have no intention of shutting down the economy.

Tariffs were back in play for both Europe and China. The White House is weighing up to $3.1B in additional duties on imports from France, Germany, Spain, and the U.K. Separately, the administration expects China will honor its Phase 1 trade deal.

The Federal Reserve was front and center throughout June starting with Chairman Jerome Powell’s semi-annual address to Congress. Powell reaffirmed the Fed’s commitment to keep its foot on the gas by continuing unprecedented stimulus and liquidity programs, while urging Congress to continue its support. At the same time he noted significant uncertainty remains in regards to the timing and strength of the recovery. The White House and Congress are actively working on a second stimulus package expected to be north of $1 trillion, which could be finalized by the end of July. The Federal Reserve also announced, and is already implementing, its entry into the individual corporate bond space to support market liquidity and the availability of credit. This comes on the heels of the Fed’s move into corporate bond funds in late March, including the iShares IG Bond ETF (LQD) which it now finds itself as the third largest shareholder. Separately, the Fed released the results from its annual CCAR exams and while it concluded “banks can remain strong in the face of even the harshest of shocks,” as expected it mandated new dividend and buyback restrictions. The Fed’s balance sheet peaked the week ending June 10th at $7.168 trillion, the same week the S&P 500 made its high.

The NDX (+6.4%) outperformed all U.S. equity benchmarks on the back of strong gains by the Technology and Consumer Discretionary Sectors. The NDX and the Nasdaq Composite are the only majors at new all-time highs. The Russell Microcap Index (+6.3%) finished a close second, while the S&P Midcap 400 (+1.3%) and DJ Industrials (+1.8%) were the biggest underperformers. The Russell 1000 Growth Index (+3.5%) outperformed Value (-0.7%). For Q2 Growth outperformed Value by eleven percentage points.

Technology (+7.1%) and Consumer Discretionary (+5%) were the top performers in June which saw both sectors reach new all-time highs. Materials (+2.2%) and Industrials (+2%) were solid, while defensive Utilities (-4.7%) and healthcare (-2.4%) underperformed. Financials (-0.3%) were flat but remained volatile as many were impacted by crosscurrents from the CCAR results and an easing of select Dodd-Frank rules. Many companies, particularly financials and energy, saw greater than normal volatility from the annual Russell Reconstitution.

Commodities, Rates, and the Dollar:

WTI Crude (+10.7%) extended its rebound from negative territory in April, however it spent the better part of the last three weeks range bound between $35 and $40 per barrel. Followings its worst quarter on record in Q1, crude futures surged more than 90% in Q2 marking its best quarter since 1990. The resurgence is being driven largely by OPEC+ production cuts and a recovery in consumption. While demand is improving, it is far below pre-crisis levels and future consumption could be negatively impacted by the recent surge in COVID cases. Spot gold gained 2.9% in June and 12.9% in Q2, its best quarter since Q1’16.

The VIX Index saw its biggest rally (+89%) since March after bouncing off technical support represented by the 200-day simple moving average (sma).

The long end of the yield curve (10YR and 30YR) spiked higher in early June following a technical breakout from a 10-week range. However, the breakout proved futile as long yields soon pulled back into the prior range to only finish the month with modest gains. The belly of the curve (2YR and 5YR) was lower for the sixth consecutive month in 2020.

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) was down 1% and while this marks its third consecutive monthly decline, it remains near five year highs in the ~95 – 100 range.

Economic data appears to have stabilized and in some areas improving from historic lows, and there are growing expectations the economic bottom is in. The IMF did revise its 2020 global GDP estimate down to -4.9% from -3% in April due primarily to COVID-19 and expectations for persistent social distancing standards. Employment is rebounding as the number of Americans filing for first time unemployment benefits fell for a 12th consecutive week. The most recent continuing claims fell by over 750k to 19.5 million, marking three straight weeks of declining insured unemployment. The National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported pending home sales in the U.S. soared 44.3% in May, more than double forecasts for a 19.3% increase. The record-high rebound last month followed a record decline in April of -21.8%. Although sales of previously owned homes in the U.S. fell for a third straight month in May, NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun attributed the decline to contract signings in March and April. Mr. Yun was more optimistic for the upcoming months, suggesting sales in 2H 2020 could increase YoY.

Q2 earnings season is upon us which will mark the first full quarter since the economic lockdown was implemented. According to FactSet, Q2 earnings growth is expected to decline 43.9% which would mark the largest YoY decline since Q4’08 (-69.1%). The estimated Q2 earnings decline was -13.6% as of march 31st. Today all eleven GICS sectors have seen those estimates decline further. More than a third of the companies in the S&P 500 (183) have pulled earnings guidance for CY 2020 mostly due to COVID-19. The total number of S&P 500 companies issuing guidance has fallen to 49 which marks the lowest number since FactSet began tracking the data in 2006, and compares to the 5-year average of 106. 27 of those 49 companies (55%) have issued negative guidance.

Looking Ahead:

Three months ago few people would have guessed the markets would rebound to current levels given the economic lockdown, let alone the widespread social unrest and rioting taking place across the country. While COVID-19 cases are spiking to record highs here in the U.S., it remains to be seen if the death rates will increase accordingly. Data shows a growing percentage of new cases in younger age people which may result in fewer hospitalizations, however this remains to be seen. Many thought the number of COVID-19 cases would go down in the warmer summer months, but so far this has proved false. From an economic perspective, rising cases are at the very least causing select cities and regions to slow down their reopenings, and is likely already having a negative impact on consumer behavior.

As we embark on the 2H of 2020, it is worth noting that August and September are historically the worst performing months from a seasonality perspective. While equity markets made new highs in June, we could still find ourselves wishing we had sold in May and gone away. October is one of the best performing months on average which is logical given it follows the historically weak summer months. The elephant in the room is the November election which could be more polarizing than any time in modern history. On that note, we leave you with an interesting factoid from widely renowned technician Ryan Detrick from Nasdaq-listed LPL Financial. According to Ryan, “since 1928 the stock market has accurately predicted the winner of the election 87% of the time, and every single year since 1984. It is quite simple. When the S&P 500 Index has been higher the three months before the election, the incumbent party usually won, while when stocks were lower, the incumbent party usually lost.”

