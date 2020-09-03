Jump Trading Invests in Decentralized Exchange Serum, Signs On as Market Maker
Jump Trading, the publicity-shy market maker for Robinhood, Bitfinex and BitMEX has made a significant investment into decentralized exchange (DEX) Serum.
- Serum announced Thursday it had received a significant investment from Jump Trading and inked a liquidity partnership with the firm.
- Per a release shared with CoinDesk, Jump Trading will provide market making and liquidity services for assets as they go live on Serumâs platform, which only launched last week.
- The value of the investment was not disclosed.
- Serumâs founding partner Sam Bankman-Fried said the news represented a major step for the maturation of the DeFi space.
See also: FTX to Launch âScalableâ Decentralized Exchange in Weeks
Related Stories
- Swiss Canton Zug to Accept Taxes in Bitcoin, Ether From Next Year
- Robinhood May Face $10M SEC Fine Over Disclosure Failures
- Digital Bank Revolut Expands Crypto Buying and Selling Service to Australia
- Digital Rights Advocacy Group Calls on Coinbase for Greater Transparency
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.