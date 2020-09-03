Cryptocurrencies

Jump Trading Invests in Decentralized Exchange Serum, Signs On as Market Maker

Contributor
Paddy Baker CoinDesk
Published
(Evannovostro/Shutterstock)

Jump Trading, the publicity-shy market maker for Robinhood, Bitfinex and BitMEX has made a significant investment into decentralized exchange (DEX) Serum.

  • Serum announced Thursday it had received a significant investment from Jump Trading and inked a liquidity partnership with the firm.
  • Per a release shared with CoinDesk, Jump Trading will provide market making and liquidity services for assets as they go live on Serumâs platform, which only launched last week.
  • The value of the investment was not disclosed.
  • Serumâs founding partner Sam Bankman-Fried said the news represented a major step for the maturation of the DeFi space.

See also: FTX to Launch âScalableâ Decentralized Exchange in Weeks

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular