Jumia Technologies Spikes On Lower Q2 Loss

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) shares are gaining more than 17 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported loss for the second quarter, lower than the prior year.

The quarterly loss was $51.19 million compared to loss of $68.96 million a year ago. The company continues to expect GMV growth of at least 15 percent for the full year 2022.

Currently, shares are at $8.12, up 17.34 percent from the previous close of $6.92 on a volume of 4,969,937.

