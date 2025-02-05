Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) closed the most recent trading day at $4.01, moving -1.72% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.39%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Jumia Technologies in its forthcoming earnings report.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Jumia Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Jumia Technologies boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

