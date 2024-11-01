Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Jumia Technologies (JMIA) standing at $4.57, reflecting a -0.65% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.8%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 17.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.22%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.97%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Jumia Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 7, 2024.

JMIA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.25 per share and revenue of $208.18 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +74.49% and +4.57%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Jumia Technologies. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Jumia Technologies holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.