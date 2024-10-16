Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) ended the recent trading session at $5.03, demonstrating a -0.59% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.79%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.28%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 8.12% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Jumia Technologies in its forthcoming earnings report.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.25 per share and revenue of $208.18 million, indicating changes of +74.49% and +4.57%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jumia Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Jumia Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, placing it within the top 21% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.