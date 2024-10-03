Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Jumia Technologies (JMIA) closed at $5.56, marking a -0.89% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 28.38% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Jumia Technologies will be of great interest to investors.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.25 per share and a revenue of $208.18 million, representing changes of +74.49% and +4.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Jumia Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Jumia Technologies presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.