Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) closed the most recent trading day at $5.30, moving +1.73% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.13% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.39%.

The the stock of company has risen by 8.54% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.43%.

The upcoming earnings release of Jumia Technologies will be of great interest to investors.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.25 per share and a revenue of $208.18 million, representing changes of +74.49% and +4.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jumia Technologies. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Jumia Technologies boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.