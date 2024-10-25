Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Jumia Technologies (JMIA) ending at $4.76, denoting a +1.06% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.56%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 9.6% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 0.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Jumia Technologies in its upcoming release.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.25 per share and a revenue of $208.18 million, indicating changes of +74.49% and +4.57%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Jumia Technologies. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Jumia Technologies holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

