Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Jumia Technologies (JMIA) standing at $8.46, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.1% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.28%.

The the stock of company has risen by 12.8% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.08%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Jumia Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.25 per share and revenue of $208.18 million. These totals would mark changes of +74.49% and +4.57%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Jumia Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Jumia Technologies is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.