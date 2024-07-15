Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) closed the most recent trading day at $13.20, moving +0.99% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 40.69% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 1.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Jumia Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.25 per share and revenue of $208.18 million, which would represent changes of +74.49% and +4.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Jumia Technologies. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Jumia Technologies holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, placing it within the top 21% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

