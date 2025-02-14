Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) ended the recent trading session at $4.15, demonstrating a -0.24% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 11.23% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.88% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Jumia Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 20, 2025.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jumia Technologies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Jumia Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

