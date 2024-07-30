Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) ended the recent trading session at $12.16, demonstrating a -0.57% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.5% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.28%.

The the stock of company has risen by 71.05% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Jumia Technologies in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 6, 2024.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.25 per share and a revenue of $208.18 million, demonstrating changes of +74.49% and +4.57%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Jumia Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Jumia Technologies is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 61, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

