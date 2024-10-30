News & Insights

Jumia Technologies, Hepsiburada enter commercial partnership

October 30, 2024 — 08:37 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jumia (JMIA) and D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (HEPS) announced that the companies have entered into a commercial partnership whereby Hepsiburada will list its private label products and a portion of its retail assortment, together with a selection of other curated Turkish brands, on Jumia. Through this partnership, the two companies will leverage their respective strengths to provide a seamless and improved shopping experience for Jumia’s consumers. The collaboration lays the groundwork for broader engagement across key African markets where Jumia operates.

