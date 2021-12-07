Jumia Technologies Continues To Trade Higher

Markets
(RTTNews) - Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) shares are rising on Tuesday morning trade, continuing an uptrend since December 3 after reporting its plan to offer digital payments services to Egyptian firms. Today, the company announced the Black Friday highlights of the campaign held between November 5 and 30, 2021.

The Nigeria-based e-commerce major said the Gross Merchandise Value or GMV grew 30 percent year-over-year to $150 million and total orders increased 39 percent to 4.3 million from last year. The number of unique visitors was 40 million, a 27 percent growth year-over-year.

Currently, shares are trading at $13.47, up 21.69 percent from the previous close of $11.07 on a volume of 6,110,992. The shares have traded in a range of $9.94-$69.89 on average volume of 4,266,626.

