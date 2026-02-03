Jumia Technologies AG - Depositary Receipt (WBAG:JMIA) Price Target Increased by 56.94% to 10.43

The average one-year price target for Jumia Technologies AG - Depositary Receipt (WBAG:JMIA) has been revised to € 10,43 / share. This is an increase of 56.94% from the prior estimate of € 6,65 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 3,42 to a high of € 17,28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 176.75% from the latest reported closing price of € 3,77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jumia Technologies AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 17.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JMIA is 0.03%, an increase of 38.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.06% to 30,134K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fund 1 Investments holds 6,590K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,693K shares , representing an increase of 74.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JMIA by 1,448.17% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,874K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,229K shares , representing an increase of 42.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JMIA by 299.65% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 1,743K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 572K shares , representing an increase of 67.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JMIA by 639.11% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,423K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares , representing an increase of 60.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JMIA by 553.91% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,321K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 466K shares , representing an increase of 64.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JMIA by 617.92% over the last quarter.

