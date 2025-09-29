Jumia Technologies AG - Depositary Receipt (WBAG:JMIA) Price Target Increased by 34.53% to 6.69

The average one-year price target for Jumia Technologies AG - Depositary Receipt (WBAG:JMIA) has been revised to € 6,69 / share. This is an increase of 34.53% from the prior estimate of € 4,98 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 2,85 to a high of € 13,45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 77.54% from the latest reported closing price of € 3,77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jumia Technologies AG - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 17.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JMIA is 0.03%, an increase of 38.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.06% to 30,134K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

D. E. Shaw holds 2,229K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,105K shares , representing a decrease of 39.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JMIA by 6.91% over the last quarter.

Fund 1 Investments holds 1,693K shares.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,058K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,326K shares , representing a decrease of 119.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JMIA by 24.54% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 624K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,325K shares , representing a decrease of 112.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JMIA by 25.80% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 619K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 869K shares , representing a decrease of 40.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JMIA by 25.54% over the last quarter.

