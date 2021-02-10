JUMIA TECHADR (JMIA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

JUMIA TECHADR (JMIA) closed the most recent trading day at $65.51, moving +0.03% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 67.98% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37% in that time.

JMIA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 24, 2021.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for JMIA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% lower. JMIA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

