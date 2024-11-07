News & Insights

Stocks

Jumia Strengthens Liquidity Amid Challenging Q3 2024

November 07, 2024 — 07:00 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has released an update.

Jumia Technologies AG reported a challenging third quarter in 2024 with a revenue decline of 13% year-over-year, though the company saw a 9% rise in constant currency terms. Despite a 17% reduction in loss before income tax, Jumia strengthened its liquidity position significantly, buoyed by strategic operational changes and a recent capital raise, positioning itself for future growth across promising markets.

For further insights into JMIA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JMIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.