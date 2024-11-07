Jumia Strengthens Liquidity Amid Challenging Q3 2024

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has released an update.

Jumia Technologies AG reported a challenging third quarter in 2024 with a revenue decline of 13% year-over-year, though the company saw a 9% rise in constant currency terms. Despite a 17% reduction in loss before income tax, Jumia strengthened its liquidity position significantly, buoyed by strategic operational changes and a recent capital raise, positioning itself for future growth across promising markets.

