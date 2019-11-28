World Markets

Jumia shuts Tanzania e-commerce business in portfolio review

Contributor
Joe Bavier Reuters
Published

Online retailer Jumia Technologies, often called "the Amazon of Africa," has closed its e-commerce business in Tanzania, it said in a statement on Thursday, less than two weeks after shutting down in Cameroon.

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Online retailer Jumia Technologies 4JMAy.F, JMIA.N, often called "the Amazon of Africa," has closed its e-commerce business in Tanzania, it said in a statement on Thursday, less than two weeks after shutting down in Cameroon.

"As part of our ongoing portfolio optimisation effort, Jumia has come to the difficult decision to cease our operations in Tanzania effective on November 27," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Joe Bavier; editing by Jason Neely)

((joe.bavier@thomsonreuters.com; +27 664877766; Reuters Messaging: joe.bavier.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular