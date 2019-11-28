Jumia shuts Tanzania e-commerce business in portfolio review

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Online retailer Jumia Technologies 4JMAy.F, JMIA.N, often called "the Amazon of Africa," has closed its e-commerce business in Tanzania, it said in a statement on Thursday, less than two weeks after shutting down in Cameroon.

"As part of our ongoing portfolio optimisation effort, Jumia has come to the difficult decision to cease our operations in Tanzania effective on November 27," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Joe Bavier; editing by Jason Neely)

((joe.bavier@thomsonreuters.com; +27 664877766; Reuters Messaging: joe.bavier.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.