Jumia pre-announcement prompted by strong Black Friday, says RBC Capital

December 05, 2024 — 10:55 am EST

RBC Capital notes that Jumia Technologies (JMIA) reported key performance indicators through November that were ahead of expectations excluding South Africa/Tunisia, with its press release calling out Jumia seeing an acceleration from its Black Friday in November with about 2.6M orders originating from the event. The firm, which notes that the company expects to report its full Q4 financials in February, has a Sector Perform rating and $5 price target on Jumia shares.

