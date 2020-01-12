Jumei Int'l Gets Offer From CEO To Be Taken Private For $20/ADS In Cash

(RTTNews) - Jumei International Holding Limited (JMEI), a fashion and lifestyle solutions provider in China, said Sunday that it has received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter Leo Ou Chen, chairman of the Board, chief executive officer and acting chief financial officer of the company, to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares of the company that are not already owned by Chen and his affiliates for a purchase price of $20.0 per ADS in cash.

The Proposed Transaction, if completed, would result in the Company becoming a privately-held company owned by the Buyer Group, and the company's ADSs would be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange.

The company has formed a special committee of the Board to consider the Proposal and the Proposed Transaction.

