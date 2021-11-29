Jumbo Q3 profit up but conditions to remain tough through early 2022

Adds background, forecast

ATHENS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Greek retailer Jumbo BABr.AT posted a 19% rise in third quarter operating profit on Monday helped by easing COVID restrictions which boosted tourism and the start of the school year in September.

However, the retailer said that with vaccination rates in Bulgaria and Romania still at very low levels, causing November sales to drop by around 40% in Bulgaria and 20% in Romania, this pointed to a "dramatic decrease" of revenue for December as well.

Jumbo, which operates 52 stores in Greece and 28 in Romania, Bulgaria and Cyprus, reported a marginal 0.6% annual rate in total revenues in October.

The retailer said it saw no improvement of conditions in the first months of 2022 as COVID-related restrictions and energy and transport cost weighed down on operations.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 79.23 million euros ($89.39 million) in July to September, up from 66.57 million euros in the same period last year.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Ed Osmond)

