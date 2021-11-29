Jumbo Q3 operating profit rises

ATHENS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Greek retailer Jumbo BABr.AT posted a 19% rise in third quarter operating profit on Monday as the lifting of COVID restrictions boosted tourism and sales at the start of the school year in September.

Earning before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 79.23 million euros ($89.39 million) in July to September, up from 66.57 million euros in the same period last year.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

