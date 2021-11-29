Jumbo Q3 operating profit rises

Contributor
Angeliki Koutantou Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Greek retailer Jumbo posted a 19% rise in third quarter operating profit on Monday as the lifting of COVID restrictions boosted tourism and sales at the start of the school year in September.

ATHENS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Greek retailer Jumbo BABr.AT posted a 19% rise in third quarter operating profit on Monday as the lifting of COVID restrictions boosted tourism and sales at the start of the school year in September.

Earning before interest and tax (EBIT) came in at 79.23 million euros ($89.39 million) in July to September, up from 66.57 million euros in the same period last year.

(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

((angeliki.koutantou@thomsonreuters.com; +30 2102214608; Reuters Messaging: angeliki.koutantou.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More