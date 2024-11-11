Jumbo Interactive Updates on Share Buy-back Progress

Jumbo Interactive Limited (AU:JIN) has released an update.

Jumbo Interactive Limited has announced an update on their ongoing share buy-back program, detailing the purchase of 7,820 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day. This strategic buy-back reflects Jumbo Interactive’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its capital structure. Investors keen on stock market movements will find this development noteworthy as it showcases the company’s efforts to manage its equity effectively.

