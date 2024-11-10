Jumbo Interactive Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Jumbo Interactive Limited (AU:JIN) has released an update.

Jumbo Interactive Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing share buy-back program, having repurchased a total of 12,000 shares most recently. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares. Investors may find this buy-back activity an encouraging sign of Jumbo’s confidence in its financial future.

