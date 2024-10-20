Jumbo Interactive Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

Jumbo Interactive Limited (AU:JIN) has released an update.

Jumbo Interactive Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, with 3,885 ordinary shares repurchased recently, adding to a cumulative total of 509,404 shares. This buy-back strategy reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders and optimizing its capital structure.

