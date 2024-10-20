News & Insights

Stocks

Jumbo Interactive Updates on Share Buy-Back Progress

October 20, 2024 — 06:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Jumbo Interactive Limited (AU:JIN) has released an update.

Jumbo Interactive Limited has announced a daily update on its ongoing buy-back program, with 3,885 ordinary shares repurchased recently, adding to a cumulative total of 509,404 shares. This buy-back strategy reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders and optimizing its capital structure.

For further insights into AU:JIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.