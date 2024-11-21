Jumbo Interactive Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Jumbo Interactive Limited (AU:JIN) has released an update.

Jumbo Interactive Limited has announced an update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, revealing that a total of 571,615 shares were repurchased prior to the previous day, with an additional 3,660 shares bought back recently. This buy-back initiative is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

