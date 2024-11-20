Jumbo Interactive Engages in Share Buy-Back Program

Jumbo Interactive Limited (AU:JIN) has released an update.
Jumbo Interactive Limited has announced a daily update of its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with the company having repurchased a total of 567,913 ordinary fully paid shares, including 3,702 shares acquired on the previous day. This strategic move could potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.
