Jumbo Interactive Engages in Share Buy-Back Program

Jumbo Interactive Limited has announced a daily update of its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with the company having repurchased a total of 567,913 ordinary fully paid shares, including 3,702 shares acquired on the previous day. This strategic move could potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

