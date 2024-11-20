News & Insights

Jumbo Interactive Engages in Share Buy-Back Program

November 20, 2024 — 06:28 pm EST

Jumbo Interactive Limited (AU:JIN) has released an update.

Jumbo Interactive Limited has announced a daily update of its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with the company having repurchased a total of 567,913 ordinary fully paid shares, including 3,702 shares acquired on the previous day. This strategic move could potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

